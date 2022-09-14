DABS with breakfast event at Energy Week 2022

DABS – Danish Business Association in Singapore invites to a breakfast event “Future of Energy” as a “powerful warm up” for the International Energy Week on 25-28 October 2022, where there will be “Wind Energy, Waste to Energy and Nuclear Power on the menu”.

The need to reduce CO2 emissions and to drive a sustainable energy transition during the next decade, has over recent years dominated the conversation across the globe and now also in SE-Asia. Today, energy companies stand at the precipice of a massive transformation. They need to navigate the most disruptive period in modern history, deliver upon their net-zero goals and look towards a sustainable low carbon energy future.

DABS has invited three high-profile professionals and experts with a common, strong desire and focus on sustainable energy to help us answer the many questions and to discuss the future of energy.

For information and sign up: https://tinyurl.com/36vcxvt3