Spotify Accelerates Podcast Discovery With Acquisition of Podz



Spotify – the Swedish music company with global fans – announced on 17 June 2021 that the company has acquired Podz, a small, talented team of entrepreneurs, engineers, and designers, in order to deliver and scale the world’s best (and most personalized) podcast discovery experience.

Spotify has had machine learning experts focused on improving audio discovery for almost a decade, but there is more work to be done. We believe that Podz’ technology will complement and accelerate Spotify’s focused efforts to drive discovery, deliver listeners the right content at the right time, and accelerate growth of the category worldwide.

Powered by state-of-the-art machine learning technology, Podz generates high-quality clips that give users the opportunity to preview key moments from podcast episodes, encouraging them to discover and listen to new podcasts. This capability, combined with Spotify’s 2.6 million podcasts on the platform, learnings from our work in music discovery, and current investments in podcast recommendation, will take podcast discovery to the next level—making it easier for listeners to find the content they want to listen to, and for creators to be discovered and build a fan base.

We plan to integrate Podz’ technology into the Spotify experience, and listeners should start seeing elements of that work before the end of the year.

Source: Spotify / ET Telecom