DABS invites to “Future of Sustainability” Panel Discussion 31 March

Danish Business Association Singapore has extended an invitation to “Future of Sustainability” Panel Discussion on 31 March.

The invitation reads:

DABS is excited to invite you to our very first virtual panel debate in the series of “Future of” events happening in 2021. On the agenda is a very relevant topic that with a high speed is crawling up the agenda in Singapore – The Future of Sustainability.

The event will take place as a panel discussion where we get the chance to learn from some of the very best and most inspiring people in the field – The people that do well by doing good for the planet and the businesses that open up opportunities.

How businesses do well by doing good for the planet

The panel discussion will take its starting point in how to do good business, for profits, people, and the planet? Why should corporates care? Where do we start on our path to greater sustainability? Is it profit or sustainability? How to create profit through sustainability? How to avoid green washing and create real value?

DABS has invited four high-profile professionals and experts with a common, strong desire and focus on sustainable development to help us answer the many questions and to discuss the future of sustainability.

Date & Time

Wednesday, 31 March 2021

4.00pm – 5.00pm, (SG time) 10am-11am (CPH time)

RSVP by Monday, 29 March 2021

Registration and cost:

DABS welcomes everyone to participate.

Free for DABS members, SGD10 for non-members.

A link to the panel debate (Zoom) will be sent to you on Tuesday, 30 March.

Register here

PANELISTS

Date & Time

Wednesday, 31 March 2021

4.00pm – 5.00pm, (SG time) 10am-11am (CPH time)

RSVP by Monday, 29 March 2021

Registration and cost:

DABS welcomes everyone to participate.

Free for DABS members, SGD10 for non-members.

A link to the panel debate (Zoom) will be sent to you on Tuesday, 30 March.