KONE wins order for the Punggol Digital District in Singapore

The Finnish KONE Corporation, a global leader in the elevator and escalator industry, has won an order to deliver 62 elevators and 28 escalators to the integrated business park development in Singapore’s Punggol Digital District.

According to an official announcement on 1 September 2020, Punggol Digital District is a 50-hectare smart and sustainable development that will testbed new concepts of living, working, and delivering services. It is being masterplanned and developed by JTC, and designed by WOHA Architects. The tallest towers in the district’s integrated business park development will be around 55 meters and 12 stories high and host a wide variety of innovative digital businesses.

KONE will help to create smart and smooth people flow around the business park area by delivering 40 KONE MonoSpace® elevators, 22 KONE MiniSpace™ elevators, and 28 KONE TravelMaster™ TM110 escalators. Additionally, the buildings will be equipped with the KONE Destination Control System for reduced waiting and traveling times, and the KONE E-Link™ facility management tool, designed to secure the best possible tenant service quality.

“Punggol will showcase the future of living in Singapore, combining digital technologies to improve liveability and sustainability. We’re excited to be included in this project to help deliver a great people flow experience,” said Axel Berkling, Executive Vice President for KONE Asia Pacific.

KONE booked the order in the first quarter of 2020.