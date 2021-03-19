SwedCham HK members can save up to HKD 120,000 in new job creation scheme

The Swedish Chamber of Commerce in Hong Kong has announced the launch of The Future International Talent (FIT) programme with an extended deadline until 31 March.

The announcement from SwedCham reads:

A unique offer to SwedCham members!

The Swedish Chamber of Commerce in Hong Kong is excited to announce our extended partnership with the Commerce and Economic Development Bureau (CEDB) and other international Chambers of Commerce in launching the Future International Talent (FIT) programme. The programme will create 100 full-time entry-level job opportunities for young people within the creative industries sector.

Under FIT, the member companies of SwedCham HK will be eligible to offer job opportunities to young people. Priority will be accorded to creative industries, which are popular among young people and a new economic driver of Hong Kong, and creative roles in other industries. If you are not a member yet you can apply for membership in SwedCham to get access to the program.

The candidates must be a Hong Kong identity card holder over 18 years old and a holder of an accredited certificate, diploma, or degree obtained in a programme of a post-secondary or tertiary institute with no more than five years of work experience or a to-be graduate.

The recruitment exercises will commence within the first quarter of 2021. Details will be announced in due course.

Eligibility criteria of employer:

be a member of the SwedCham HK; be a company registered in Hong Kong (including business and NGOs); be a holder of a valid Business Registration Certificate issued under the Business Registration Ordinance (Cap. 310); has an established physical office in Hong Kong; and has commenced its current business before 1 January 2020 and is still in operation at the time of application.

Application by employers is open to members of SwedCham HK only from 15th to 31st of March 2021. Please read through the guidance note before you fill out the application form. See more information here