Danish Seamen’s Church HK delivers books to the maritime library

The Danish Seamen’s Church in Hong Kong happily delivered books and newspapers to the big container vessel SVENDBORG MÆRSK when it recently docked in Hong Kong.

The Danish Seamen’s Church in Hong Kong had received a request for Danish and English books from the ship’s captain, a request they were more than pleased to fulfill. The Danish Seamen’s Church has long traditions of supplying the maritime library and in addition to the Danish and English books, The Danish seamen’s Church also delivered four newspapers in Danish, Indian, Filipino and Polish so all crew onboard SVENDBORG MÆRSK have something to read.

The books and newspapers were delivered with support from SEA HEALTH & WELFARE.

The Danish Seamen’s Church in Hong Kong noted that in the Danish town of Svendborg, the maritime school has been located since 1906.