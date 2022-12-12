SNCC welcomed newest board member, CEO Erlend Prytz.

The Singapore Norway Chamber of Commerce (SNCC) has proudly welcomed their newest board member Erlend Prytz, CEO at Norwegian Maritime Exporters.

Erlend Prytz has been an executive board member of ICOMIA, CEO of Norboat, secretary-general of Royal Norwegian Yacht Association, and an administration manager of The Norwegian Marine Federation.

Erlend holds a bachelor’s degree in marketing from the University of Massachusetts Amherst and an MBA in International Finance from Hofstra University.

Norwegian Maritime Exporters (NME) is a member organization which has served as a vital link between Norwegian maritime companies and the global markets since 1995 by focusing on the export of Norwegian maritime equipment, and globally working to promote their members and the Norwegian maritime industry.

NME’s members comprise Norwegian innovative and sustainable companies, working towards making the maritime industry more effective and environmentally friendly. Its members range from large international corporations to smaller innovative companies and niche players.

Source: https://www.facebook.com/SingaporeNorwayChamberofCommerce/