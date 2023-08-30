Dane helps Thai police arrest transgender thief

A 78-year-old Danish businessman traveling in Thailand help Thai Metropolitan Police arrest a transgender woman called “Non Lada”. The woman is suspected of having a history of scamming foreigners that she targeted via a dating app.

On the night of August 19, the Dane got to know the “Nong Lada” through the dating app and they agreed to meet at the roof top of a famous hotel in the Sukhumvit area. Later, he invited her to his room. Two hours later, when the Danish businessman was asleep. the accused stole all his valuable, such as telephone, cash, credit cards, which she used to buy goods worth around 40,000 baht. When the victim woke up, he only had his clothes left.

He managed to contact the accused, but she threatened to blackmail him about his sexual orientation asking him to transfer more than 35,000 baht. Instead, the Dane went immediately to report to the police. Eventually, the transgender was arrested at Soi Intamara 37, Din Daeng District in Bangkok

During the arrest, the accused confessed to all the charges, stating that she was a transgender woman who had not yet changed gender and often likes to sleep with foreign tourists. She said they had sex 5 times but he didn’t give her a tip, which made her angry. That was why she decided to steal his valuables and use his credit card to buy a notebook. The phone was sold to someone in the Din Daeng area.

Nong Lada apologized for causing the country to lose its reputation and promised to cooperate. The police sent her to Lumpini Police Station for further legal action.

Source: Manager Online