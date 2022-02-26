NBAS to host elaboration on Singapore’s and Norway’s maritime strategies 

The Norwegian Business Association will host an online event titled ‘Special Insights Panel #1 – 2022: Singapore/Norway: Business Potential in Maritime Cooperation’ on 9 March.

More about the event, NBAS writes:

Singapore and Norway are maritime hubs, strong on digitalization, decarbonization, and innovation, as referenced in the 2022 Menon/DNV “Leading Maritime Capitals of the World” report.

Norwegian Business Association Singapore and Innovation Norway in Singapore invite for an elaboration on parts of the two nations’ maritime strategies and the business opportunities arising.

You are warmly welcomed to join this conversation between Mr. Kenneth Lim and Mr. Sveinung Oftedal, moderated by NBAS’ Ms. Cristina Saenz de Santa Maria.

Among the topics will discuss:

Maritime strategies on decarbonization, digitalization, and innovation

Existing areas of collaboration between Singapore and Norway

Digitalization: How Singapore and Norway uses marine technologies to further transformation efforts

Decarbonization: How Singapore and Norway tackle decarbonization issues in infrastructure, fuels, and zero-emission solutions

Crucial factors for scaling up decarbonization, digitalization, and innovation solutions

