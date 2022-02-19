Vietnam to fully reopen borders to tourists after two years of closure

Vietnam has finalized a plan to fully reopen the country’s borders to foreign tourists after two years of closure, Bangkok Post writes.

According to a government statement, visitors will from 15 March onwards be able to enter the country but they still have to stay in a one day quarantine after entering the country and be able to present a negative covid-19 upon arrival.

“The approval is in accordance with the government’s new responses to the pandemic, which are adapting safely and flexibly and controlling the virus effectively,” the government said.

The reopening comes three months earlier than originally planned and it follows similar steps taken by other countries in Southeast Asia such as Thailand and the Philippines.