Philippines continues improving access to tourist destinations

by Kanlayakorn Pengrattana
Malinao, Bicol, the Philippines.

The Philippines has set the budget of 14 billion pesos (247 million USD) for investing in improving access to tourist destinations across the country for 2024, said a lawmaker on Sunday, 3 September 2023.

The country also put the 17.7 billion pesos (312.39 million USD) fund into the Tourism Road Infrastructure Program (TRIP), previously, according to Xinhua.

“We expect the incremental spending for the TRIP to create a multitude of construction-related jobs that effectively redistribute income to poorer households,” said Marvin Rillo, Vice Chair of the House of Representatives Committee on Tourism.

The improved infrastructure will help increase tourist amount and employment growth in accommodation, transport, food and beverage services, entertainment, and other activities, Rillo shared his expectation.

