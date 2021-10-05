EuroCham and Partners host talks on Budget 2021 in the Time of Crisis and Political Compromise

Join EuroCham Malaysia and Vriens & Partners for an in-depth look at what Budget 2021 might hold for businesses, especially as the nation gears up for recovery and politicians look to compromise on 21 October.

More about the event:

What are the political, economic, and policy dynamics at play this year? Why is this budget more significant than in previous years? We will unpack these questions and more during this 1.5-hour presentation session and discussion.

Find more information and sign up here