As Indonesia strides toward its ambitious energy transition, the country encounters significant challenges while awaiting promised financial support from developed nations. Recently, the Just Energy Transition Partnership (JETP) allocated a total of $21.6 billion. This initiative marks a crucial step in the Indonesia energy transition. The funding includes key contributions from Norway, Denmark, and other Western countries to help Indonesia shift from coal to renewable energy sources.

Notably, Norway and Denmark have long led the way in sustainable energy practices. They have also gained recognition for their efforts to promote renewable technologies. However, the slow pace of fund disbursement raises concerns in Jakarta. Officials warn that achieving ambitious targets—such as 44% renewable energy and capping carbon emissions at 250 million metric tons by 2030—will prove impossible without expedited financing.

Indonesia is the world’s fourth most populous country and a major CO2 emitter. Thus, its energy transition is critical not only for national goals but also for global climate efforts. The JETP aims to mobilize financing to support the decarbonization of coal-dependent countries, making Indonesia one of its first beneficiaries.

Furthermore, Indonesia’s ongoing reliance on coal currently accounts for more than 62% of its power generation. This reality underscores the urgent need for immediate funding. The country looks toward a sustainable future powered by renewables, and projects like the Cirata Floating Solar Power Plant illustrate the region’s potential for solar energy.

Nevertheless, officials warn that without timely support from international partners, Indonesia’s ambitious vision for a cleaner energy sector may face serious obstacles. As Indonesia awaits crucial financing, the urgency of transitioning to renewable energy sources has never been clearer.

Source: Inside Climate News