Danish actor Dick Kaysø heads to Thailand for six-month stay

Danish actor Dick Kaysø is preparing for a six-month stay in Karon, Phuket, where he will be writing on upcoming projects. The actor also plans to build an extension to a small house during his stay.

Speaking to Ekstra Bladet, Kaysø shared that he’s working on a short film and children’s book, and looks forward to sunshine, warmth, and good food during his time abroad.

Although he has visited Thailand a few times, he admits it’s not a country he knows well. Kaysø will spend Christmas there but has no plans to celebrate.