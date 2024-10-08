Denmark / General news / Thailand

Danish man injures himself in hospital

Danish man injures himself
Despite his injuries, the 40-year old Dane refused help twice.

A 40-year-old Danish man, believed to be confused and delirious, caused a disturbance at Chulalongkorn Hospital in Bangkok on October 7, 2024.

Around 4:45 AM, the man grabbed a scalpel in the emergency room and hurt himself by cutting his arms and neck. Police quickly intervened, and hospital staff treated him for severe blood loss.

Earlier, the man had injured his thigh while climbing fences and rooftops in a nearby village. Despite his injuries, he refused help twice. Later, a kind passerby convinced him to go to the hospital.

Just after midnight, police found the man climbing a roof. They persuaded him to come down, and paramedics took him to the hospital, where the incident in the emergency room occurred.

Source: Khaosod

