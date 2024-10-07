Swedish DJ Alesso to headline EDC Thailand 2025 in Phuket

Swedish DJ and producer Alesso will headline Electric Daisy Carnival (EDC) Thailand 2025. The festival will take place from January 17-19 at the beautiful Boat Avenue Lakefront in Phuket. Fans are excited to see Alesso perform his hit songs, including “Heroes” and “If I Lose Myself.” He is known for his energetic big-room house sound, which always gets crowds moving.

Alesso will share the stage with other top artists. Tiësto and Skrillex are among the confirmed acts. This lineup guarantees a thrilling experience for all electronic dance music (EDM) fans. Each artist brings a unique style, promising a weekend full of unforgettable performances.

EDC Thailand 2025 will create an immersive festival atmosphere. Festivalgoers can expect stunning stage designs and captivating visuals. There will also be various genres of EDM to enjoy, ensuring there is something for everyone. In addition to music, the festival will feature interactive art installations and exciting carnival attractions.

Tickets for EDC Thailand 2025 are currently available, with General Admission and VIP options for purchase. This event marks a notable moment for electronic music in Thailand, presenting a unique opportunity for fans to experience notable global artists in a scenic location.

Source: Thailand Electric Daisy Carnival https://thailand.electricdaisycarnival.com/en