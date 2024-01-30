Danish-Chinese artist in Eurovision contest 2024

Danish national broadcaster DR presented on 25 January 2024 the eight artists and songs that will participate in ‘Melodi Grand Prix’ in February, with the winner going on to represent Denmark in Malmö.

One of them is the Danish Chinese Camilla Chu Xu Bjørner, who goes by the artist name of CHU CHU and CXCX Chu Chu. This is how DR presents her among the lineup of participants:

“Camilla Chu grew up in Denmark and China. She is known for her explosive energy and unique musical style, which she is more than ready to bring to the big stage for Melodi Grand Prix in 2024.”

“CHU CHU has a unique, powerful sound and a rebellious energy and attitude that, according to the artist herself, should rub off on the audience and give them the strength to be precisely who they are. With The Chase (Zoom Zoom), CHU CHU is ready to deliver a show of pure power.”

Finding something more in writing about Chu Chu is not easy, but there is plenty in the form of sound:

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC_XmeMkIYpoI4fXVWPv51nQ

https://gaffa.dk/nyheder/2021/februar/danske-navne-spiller-pa-verdens-storste-virtuelle-festival-for-asiatiske-artister/

https://oldtimemusic.com/the-meaning-behind-the-song-roll-in-freestyle-by-cxcx-chu-chu/

On Saturday 17 February at 20:00 CET, you can tune in to DR1 to see the 2024 edition of Melodi Grand Prix, as it comes to us live from Koncertsalen in DR Koncerthuset. There, the eright artists will be performing the songs in contention to become Denmark’s entry to the 68th Eurovision Song Contest.