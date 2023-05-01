“Loreen” represents Sweden in Eurovision Song Contest 2023

The Swedish singer and songwriter, Lorine Zineb Nora Talhaoui or “Loreen,” was selected to represent Sweden and will perform in the Eurovision Song Contest 2023.

Recently, she shared a short video of her first rehearsal on TikTok.

According to Eurovoix News, Loreen will perform the song “Tattoo” written and composed by Jimmy “Joker” Thörnfeldt, Jimmy Jansson, Cazzi Opeia, Peter Boström, Thomas G:son and Loreen herself.

Sweden will be performing in 11th position in Semi-Final One on 9 May 2023 in Liverpool, the United Kingdom.

In 2012, Loreen was selected to represent Sweden at Eurovision 2012 and won the contest as well.

Let’s hope she breaks a leg this year!

Source: https://eurovoix.com/2023/04/30/sweden-loreen-first-rehearsal/