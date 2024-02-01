Two days left for Finns abroad to vote for new president

There are two days left for Finns abroad to vote at the advance polling stations for the second round of the presidential elections. Voting in person ends on the 3 February 2024. But not all polling stations are open for the whole period, so voters should check the opening hours of their closest advance polling station.

Find your local voting station here:

General advance polling stations in Finland and abroad can be found in the information and result service of the Ministry of Justice.

The Finish presidential elections are going into a second round, as none of the candidates achieved more than half of the votes in the first round. Pekka Haavisto of the green party competes with Centre-right Alexander Stubb of the National Coalition Party for the title of president of Finland. Stubb won the first round narrowly with 27,2% of the votes, followed by Haavisto with 25,8% of the votes. The two favorites are now in a head-to-head race to attract new voters.

Back in Finland the elections are held on February 11. Postal votes for the second round, must have been received by the central municipal election board on Friday the 9th of February 2024 by 19.00.

Source: Ministry of Justice (Vaalit Val)