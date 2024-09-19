Danish Civil Society Organizations (CSOs) working with local partners in South and Southeast Asia can now apply for funding from the Danish Emergency Relief Fund (DERF) to assist flood-affected areas in Myanmar, Vietnam and the Philippines.

The funding will support essential emergency interventions, including clean water, food security, emergency shelters, and protection for vulnerable groups. The deadline for applications is October 7, 2024, at 12:00 noon CET. Each organization can apply for up to DKK 1 million to support their efforts in the flood crisis response.

The Danish embassy in Manila has shared the funding opportunity on their Facebook page, urging Civil Society Organizations to apply for flood funding relief.

Civil Society Organizations working in Bangladesh, India and Pakistan are also eligible to apply for flood relief funding.

Multiple countries in South and Southeast Asia, including Vietnam, Myanmar, and the Philippines, have experienced extreme flooding following Typhoon Yagi, resulting in hundreds of deaths and the evacuation of thousands.