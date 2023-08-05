Denmark supports “Zero Summit 2023” event in Philippines to tackle food waste

The Danish Embassy in the Philippines invites interested participants to join the upcoming event, “Zero Summit 2023: Zero to Hero” that will be held by the Scholars of Sustenance Philippines (SOS Philippines) on 8 August 2023 at Seda Vertis North, Quezon City, the Philippines.

The event will gather several food industry leaders to share their perspectives on how to tackle issues related to food waste.

According to SOS Philippines, the speakers will include Yvonne Flores, the Head of Sustainability for the Gokongwei Group, Gino Riola, Chief Marketing Officer Allianz PNB Life, JT Solis, Co-founder and CEO of Mayani, Melissa Villa, the Executive Director of Project Pearls, and Honorable Mayor of Quezon City, Mayor Joy Belmonte.

If food waste and food insecurity are something you would like to explore more, for adding up knowledge to your personal use or for applying it to your business, please follow for more information via their SOS Philippines Facebook.