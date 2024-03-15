The Danish Consul General Mikael Hemniti Winther, also known as Wei Mingke, led a delegation to Haiyan county, Jiaxing, Zhejiang province. He did this on 13 March 2024.

According to the media Zhejiang China this trip should be viewed as a significant step towards bilateral cooperation.

During the visit the Consul General and his team toured Zhejiang Holip Electronic Technology co. Ltd’s production workshop. Here they gained insights into its green initiatives and product development processes.

The Consul General expressed gratitude for Haiyan’s support for the Danfoss Group’s development in the region, while acknowledging the mutually beneficial cooperation.

According to the media Zhejiang China The Consul General also pledged to maintain communication to attract more Danish investments to China.

Source: Zhejiang China