Business in Asia / China / IT Telecom / Sweden

Ericsson will stay in China market

- by Lærke Kobberup - Leave a Comment

The Swedish telecom company Ericsson denied that it is exiting the Chinese market. It has decided to stay even though the local rivals such as Huawei Technologies pose challenges when it comes to the country’s 5G industry.

According to Ericsson, it has decided to stay due to the local loyal customers:

“Ericsson remains committed to its customers in mainland China,” the company states.

The discussion started after local media started to report that the company was exiting the country after losing ground to the domestic giants.

Source: South China Morning Post

Related posts:

Huawei dominates the Mobile World Congress despite sanctions Ericsson renews multi-year deal with Huawei EU is divided as Sweden adopts the hardest stance against China and sides with the USA  Ericsson flags risk of losing market share in China amid Huawei ban

About Lærke Kobberup

Lærke Kobberup i a Journalist working with ScandAsia at the headquarters in Bangkok.

View all posts by Lærke Kobberup

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *