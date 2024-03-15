Ericsson will stay in China market

The Swedish telecom company Ericsson denied that it is exiting the Chinese market. It has decided to stay even though the local rivals such as Huawei Technologies pose challenges when it comes to the country’s 5G industry.

According to Ericsson, it has decided to stay due to the local loyal customers:

“Ericsson remains committed to its customers in mainland China,” the company states.

The discussion started after local media started to report that the company was exiting the country after losing ground to the domestic giants.

Source: South China Morning Post