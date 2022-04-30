Danish delegation witnessed the opening of the Cebu-Cordova Link Expressway  

Ambassador Grete Sillasen and Embassy staff are currently visiting Cebu and on 27 April, the Trade Council witnessed the opening of the Cebu-Cordova Link Expressway (CCLEX).

The Embassy of Denmark in the Philippines shares that Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte led the inauguration ceremony and representatives of Danish consulting firm COWI also attended the event.

COWI served as the owner’s engineer for the project’s developer Cebu Cordova Link Expressway Corporation, a subsidiary of Metro Pacific Tollways Corporation and CCLEX will be the third bridge connecting mainland Cebu and Mactan Island. It’s expected to serve at least 50,000 vehicles daily, the 8.9-kilometer toll expressway will help spur economic growth in the Visayas region by facilitating tourism, mobility, and trade.

Moreover, the Embassy informs that as part of the Consular and Trade Seminar, Ambassador Grete Sillasen and Embassy staff met on 28 April with Atty. Perry Pe, Honorary Consul in Cebu, and Rowena Lisbona, Honorary Consul in Davao, to discuss updates on the consulates.

Consul Peter Dalberg presented the consular services offered by the Embassy and the crucial role of consulates in assisting Danes in the Philippines.

The Trade Council also delivered a presentation on its commercial activities and its services for Danish companies seeking opportunities in the Philippines, the Embassy adds.