Ambassador Sillasen presented Denmark’s initiatives in energy efficiency and sustainable cities 

Along with other Philippine Green Building Council partners, Denmarks Ambassador to the Philippines Grete Sillasen presented Denmark’s initiatives in energy efficiency and sustainable cities during Episode 7 of the Green Building Conference 2021 on 17 September.

According to the Embassy of Denmark in the Philippines, Ambassador Grete Sillasen shared Denmark’s success in decoupling growth from energy consumption and the role of energy efficiency in this achievement.

Moreover, the Ambassador underscored that urban development and sustainable cities should not only benefit a select few. Efficient public transportation, the use of bicycles for mobility, and well-designed infrastructures are only among the efforts that contribute to Denmark’s approach in making cities more sustainable, the Embassy states.

In addition, the Ambassador also emphasized the integral role of green spaces in planning cities for the people in the post-pandemic scenario.