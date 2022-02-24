Danish Food & Agriculture Team in Indonesia visited the Dairy Cooperative KPSP 

Last week, the Danish Food & Agriculture Team from the Embassy of Denmark in Indonesia visited the Dairy Cooperative (KPSP) Setia Kawan in Nongkojajar, Pasuruan, East Java.

The Embassy notes that KPSP has an ambitious initiative to participate in Indonesia’s first organic dairy production pilot project.

“While many challenges still remain, the Embassy of Denmark in Indonesia and the Danish Veterinary & Food Administration (Fødevarestyrelsen), through the Strategic Sector Cooperation program and Danida Market Development Partnerships – DMDP, are honored to cooperate with visionary and passionate partners at Setia Kawan, Bina Swadaya, SEGES Innovation, L&F and Arla Foods in this project,” the Embassy says.

Moreover, the Embassy adds that Denmark is one of the world leaders in organic production and the Embassy looks forward to assisting Indonesia in achieving its organic objectives in the dairy sector by empowering farmers and local organizations and supporting the Ministry of Agriculture in creating the national framework to support organic production in Indonesia.