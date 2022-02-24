Travel Update: Thailand’s Test & Go scheme day 5 pre-paid hotel and RT-PCR no longer required

Thailand will ease requirements under the country’s ‘Test & Go’ entry scheme and the day five 5 pre-paid hotels and RT-PCR will soon no longer be required, Diethelm Travel informs.

Most of the countries in Asia are racing to the finish line ever so eager to re-open borders and reboot their economy, trade, and tourism. But the finish line is just the beginning of a whole new race and Thailand is set forth to take the lead in fully reopening with less and fewer restrictions.

Citing Diethelm Travel, travel update to Thailand is as follows:

Applicable for arrivals starting from the 7th of March with applications done from the 1st of March, Thailand’s government will no longer require a second RT-PCR test on Day 5. The former mandatory PCR on day 5 will be changed to unsupervised self-administered ARTs (Antigen Rapid Test). Likewise, the required insurance with minimum coverage of US $50,000 will be reduced to $20,000.