Denmark and partners organized NZEB conference for Airport Building in Indonesia

Last week, under the Indonesia Denmark Energy Partnership Program (INDODEPP), the Embassy of Denmark in Indonesia, the Danish Energy Agency together with the Directorate Energy Conservation (MEMR) organized a High-Level Nearly Zero Energy Building Conference for Airport Building as part of the development preparation of NZEB Design Catalog.

According to the Embassy, the invited speakers from airport representatives provided insightful presentations.

The speakers pointed out the NZEB concept at the airport presents a potential benefit both in energy and cost savings and contributing to emissions reduction. Thus, it requires a very well-integrated building planning and design and an efficient operation and management to achieve the high-performance building especially with Indonesia’s climate that requires much energy for the cooling system.

Yet, apart from technical aspects, it is imperative to involve the private sector and a clear regulatory framework (green building certification, incentives) towards the NZEB target and attract more investment, the Embassy said in a statement.