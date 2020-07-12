Danish Foreign Ministry warns against visiting Hong Kong

The Foreign Ministry of Denmark updated their travel guide for China on 8 July 2020 with the purpose to warn Danes either residing in Hong Kong or Danes who wishes to travel to Hong Kong.

The Danish Foreign Ministry warns in their guide that a new national security law in Hong Kong has been passed 30 July 2020 with immediate effect. People, who are residing in Hong Kong or has travelled to Hong Kong, can get arrested if they are suspected to be accomplices in activities on social media (both in and out of Hong Kong) that is declared a risk and threat to the national safety of Hong Kong.

Foreigners are not excluded from this law and can risk arrestation, prison and punishment – and in worst case, a life sentence in prison.

The Foreign Ministry of Denmark therefore emphasizes in the travel guide that if a person wishes to travel to Hong Kong, they should consider if they have participated in activities that would compromise the trip.