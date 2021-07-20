Danish-funded youth action for climate and sustainable energy fund calls for proposals 

The Embassy of Denmark in Vietnam is together with the Centre of Live & Learn for Environment and Community and the Green Generation Network calling for proposals for the Danish-funded “Green Generation Youth Action for Climate and Sustainable Energy” Initiative Fund.

The fund aims at supporting climate action initiatives, including the promotion of sustainable energy and innovative climate solutions from all provinces and cities in Vietnam.

Find more information and complete the application form here.

The funding source is up to 40 million VND/project and all applications must be submitted before 10 August.