Denmark in Your Eyes 2020 contest winners announced

12 November 2020 the Embassy of Denmark and the Vietnam Denmark Friendship Association (VIDAFA) co-hosted the award ceremony of the Denmark in Your Eyes 2020 contest. The contest received huge support with nearly 16,000 submissions from students of all school levels nation-wide in Vietnam.

The grand prize went to Nguyen Duc Vuong, 15 years old student from Hung Yen. Other twenty individual awards were given to students from various cities and provinces all over Vietnam including Hanoi, Khanh Hoa, Tien Giang, Dong Nai and Binh Thuan.

Both the Chairman of VIDAFA – Minister of Environment and Natural Resources and the Danish Ambassador in Vietnam were amazed by the high interest and great knowledge about Denmark and the Danish Vietnamese long-term friendship shown by the contestants. Congratulations to all the winners!