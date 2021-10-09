Job opportunity: General Manager for a Scandinavian company in Ho Chi Minh City

The Embassy of Denmark in Vietnam assists in the recruitment of a General Manager of a factory for a Scandinavian company in the sport and outdoor premium garment sector in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam.

The selected candidate will report to the CEO of garment who is based in Europe.

The company is a part of a group that serves premium brands with a strong manufacturing core and value-added services offered beyond traditional manufacturing. The company is headquartered in Europe, and the company’s factories are located in 5 different countries including Vietnam.

The company in Vietnam has grown strongly since its establishment and is experiencing significant growth in 2021. The factory in HCMC produces garments for premium, medium-sized brands that require Asia production with a flexible setup and the ability to handle flexible order sizes with large variety of styles.

Find more information about the position here