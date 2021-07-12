Experience a Danish-Icelandic Virtual Reality art at ArtScience Museum in Singapore

You can now experience the Danish-Icelandic Virtual Reality art ‘Hyperrealities: Olafur Eliasson, Marina Abramović, Anish Kapoor’ at the Art Science Museum at Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

According to the Embassy of Denmark in Singapore, visitors will embark on a thrilling Virtual Reality journey as they make the quantum leap into their own body, live the life of rainbows, and save an artist’s life.

More about the show:

Hyperrealities is a playful contemplation of the self, the environment, and the future in ArtScience Museum’s first Virtual Reality (VR) program. It features a trio of innovative artworks: Rainbow, Rising, and Into Yourself, Fall by world-renowned artists Olafur Eliasson, Marina Abramović, and Anish Kapoor.

Put on the VR headset and see, hear, feel and experience a whole new world. Dive into your own body to marvel at the intricate magic networks that make up your flesh and muscle. Reach out and touch and shape a rainbow. Steady your feet in the thunderous chaos of crumbling polar ice caps and save an artist from almost certain doom.

Hyperrealities takes you on a fantastical journey into the brilliant minds of these groundbreaking artists and their virtual reality artworks.

Find more information here