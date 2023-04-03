IKEA and Little Sun launch lamps powered by the sun

IKEA and social business Little Sun have teamed up to explore how design and solar energy can come together in everyday objects. The result is SAMMANLÄNKAD, consisting of two solar-powered LED lamps for capturing energy and creating light.

The collection will be launched in selected IKEA markets in April, 2023.

Founded by world-renowned artist Olafur Eliasson and engineer Frederik Ottesen, Little Sun is an organization dedicated to giving more people access to solar energy in communities without regular access to electricity.

SAMMANLÄNKAD is designed to make people experience solar energy in home context. The line is highlighting its potential as an alternative source of energy to power everyday objects.

“If we are to transition to a world powered by renewable energy, we need people to recognize the opportunity of solar energy. Sunlight is seemingly invisible. But solar energy allows us to make the invisible visible”, says Olafur Eliasson, co-founder of Little Sun.

Source: IKEA.com