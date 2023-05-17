Danish logistic firm A.P. Moller-Maersk to upskill Filipino crew for methanol fueled vessels

The Danish logistic firm, A.P. Moller-Maersk, and its partner GigaMare Inc. have started upskilling Filipino crews for methanol fueled vessels for enhancing entire green operations by 2040.

The selected crew will undergo basic and advanced training on the Code of Safety for Ships using gasses or other low-flashpoint fuels (IGF Code training) and methanol, reported The Manila Times.

“We are going to deploy the Filipinos on board our methanol-fueled vessels and they will be joining the officers already trained in Finland,” he said in an interview.

The training will reflect the firm’s commitment to implement more sustainable shipping as well as providing solid employment to Filipino seafarers.

Source: https://www.manilatimes.net/2023/05/17/business/maritime/maersk-readies-filipino-crew-for-methanol-fueled-vessels/1891764