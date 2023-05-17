Business in Asia / Denmark / Finland / Philippines / Trading & Logistics / Transportation, maritime

Danish logistic firm A.P. Moller-Maersk to upskill Filipino crew for methanol fueled vessels

- by Kanlayakorn Pengrattana - Leave a Comment
Maersk is all set to launch its first methanol-powered vessel in its bid to ‘green’ its entire operation. Photo by MAERSK via The Manila Times.

The Danish logistic firm, A.P. Moller-Maersk, and its partner GigaMare Inc. have started upskilling Filipino crews for methanol fueled vessels for enhancing entire green operations by 2040.

The selected crew will undergo basic and advanced training on the Code of Safety for Ships using gasses or other low-flashpoint fuels (IGF Code training) and methanol, reported The Manila Times.

“We are going to deploy the Filipinos on board our methanol-fueled vessels and they will be joining the officers already trained in Finland,” he said in an interview.

The training will reflect the firm’s commitment to implement more sustainable shipping as well as providing solid employment to Filipino seafarers.

Source: https://www.manilatimes.net/2023/05/17/business/maritime/maersk-readies-filipino-crew-for-methanol-fueled-vessels/1891764

Related posts:

Maersk sues Evergreen over blockage Philippines seeks maritime cooperation with Norway EU Maritime group agrees that EU should maintain recognition of Filipino seafarers certificates Philippine-built ferry arrives in Denmark

About Kanlayakorn Pengrattana

Kanlayakorn 'Princess' Pengrattana is a freelance writer at ScandAsia.

View all posts by Kanlayakorn Pengrattana

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *