Maersk will switch to ships running on green methanol

Vincent Clerc, CEO of Danish shipping company Maersk, said the company will no longer order any ships running on traditional carbon-based fuels. Instead, they will switch to green methanol.

“As China reopens, there will be lots of opportunities to capture. The portfolio of Chinese customers continues to expand,” Clerc said in an exclusive interview with CGTN.

This statement may be due to the fact, that the green and low-carbon transition is one of the hot topics at the China Development Forum (CDF) 2023.

Source: cgtn.com