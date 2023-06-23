Swedish Nobel Prize Museum offers scholarship positions for international teachers

The Swedish Nobel Prize Museum has offered scholarship positions for international teachers from several countries including the Philippines to attend the program “Nobel Prize Teacher Summit.

The event will take place on 28 September, but international participants are invited to an extended program from Tuesday, 26 to 29 September 2023, reported the Phil Star.

The scholarship program offers attendees financial assistance for visa application, travel, transfers, study visits, and workshops. Also, it covers a four-night hotel stay as well as meals in Stockholm.

The Nobel Prize Teacher Summit is a four-day program which will connect educators to Nobel laureates, top scientists, and peace activists.

This year, the summit’s theme is “Teaching Knowledge – Learning Engagement. According to the Swedish institute, the theme will focus on how teachers can better promote engagement and help students understand.

Source: https://www.philstar.com/headlines/2023/06/22/2275792/scholarship-slots-now-open-filipino-teachers-meet-nobel-laureates