Sweden to build world first EV charging road

Photo by Top Gear.

Sweden is planning to build a charging road for electric vehicles by 2025.

However, the engineers involved are still working out which technology would be best suited for the job, reported Top Gear.

Jan Pettersson, director of strategic development at Trafikverket (Sweden’s transport authority) explained to Euronews Next that the biggest challenge in mass decarbonisation is figuring out the best solution for heavy goods vehicles.

Therefore, the solution of charging while moving can be an alternative.

Source: https://www.topgear.com/car-news/electric/sweden-will-build-worlds-first-ev-charging-road

