Taiwan urges Sweden to back its inclusion in WHO

Taiwan’s representative to Sweden, Klement Ruey-sheng Gu, urged the Nordic country to support Taiwan’s inclusion in the World Health Organization (WHO).

According to Taiwan News, Taiwan currently does not have the opportunity to share or access virus-related information from other countries via the WHO, Gu said.

“If Taiwan is invited to the World Health Assembly (WHA), the distance between Taiwan and the WHO can be reduced and care can be provided more efficiently,” he said.

The 76th WHA will be held from 21-30 May 2023 in Geneva, Switzerland. Taiwan will send a delegation led by Health Minister Hsueh Jui-yuan and other related representatives from the health sector even if the country does not receive an invitation to the global health meeting.

