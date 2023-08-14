The Danish Foreign Minister on diplomatic trip to China

Foreign Minister Lars Løkke Rasmussen will travel to China on Wednesday, August 16, where he will meet with the country’s Foreign Minister Wang Yi.

The three-day visit begins in Shanghai, where Løkke will meet with representatives from Danish companies, including Danfoss, Novo Nordisk, LEGO and Mærsk. After this, he’ll go to Beijing, where the meeting with Wang Yi takes place.

In the Chinese capital, the Danish foreign minister will also meet with Chinese trade minister Wang Wentao and vice president Han Zheng.

Global security and a new green work program are among the topics on the agenda. The hope is to create a so-called “work program” for the cooperation between China and Denmark.

“We must get involved, but we must not be naive. You can say that this work program will reflect our relationship with China as well as our bilateral cooperation,” says Lars Løkke Rasmussen in an interview with Avisen Danmark.

“Europe is getting smaller and smaller. We take up less and less demographically and less and less economically. Our influence on the rest of the world is under pressure. This is partly because the Chinese have made such large investments and created relationships of dependence,” he added.

This visit will be the first time Lars Løkke Rasmussen is visiting China as foreign minister.

Source: tv2.dk