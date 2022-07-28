Strong earthquake 300 km north of Manilla

A earthquake measured to be of 7.1 strength happened in the early morning of Wednesday on the north of the Philippine island of Luzon, around 300 km north of the capital Manilla.

It is unknown to what extent Nordic citizens living in the area have been affected, but the Norwegian newspaper VG claims that several Norwegians have reported to them that they felt the earthquake.

According to Reuter, the senate building in Manilla has been evacuated as a precaution for aftershocks. A hospital in the Abra province close to the epicenter was evacuated following a partial collapse and in the Benguet privince, a construction worker died as debris from a building struck him.

The official news agency of Philippines, PhilNews writes that several old building in Vigan in the Llocos Sur province next to Abra have been damaged and that several cars are burried under the ruins.

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. rushed to Abra to assess the situation after the strong quake and supervise the recovery work.