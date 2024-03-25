Danish owned pig farm in China declare bankruptcy

The Danish company Scandinavia Farms Invest have gone bankruptcy after only a few years and at least half a billion danish crowns invested.

Scandinavian Farm Invest has been running a big pig farm between Beijing and Shanghai. It was one of the most effective farms in the country before everything started to go wrong.

It wasn’t just one drop that made the cup overflow but many things that started to wrong for the pig production in China. Tricky market conditions including a increase in the price of the feed while the price on the pig meat has decreased. On top of that the Covid 19 and an outburst of African Swine Fewer which wiped out an entire pig herd.

All of these things combined made the business which only created a loss for the owners.

The news to declare bankruptcy in China was released earlier this month, March 2024, in a press statement by the owners.

Source: Nordjyske