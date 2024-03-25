Francis Tolentino urge DFA to make Norway an ally

The Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) in the Philippines have been urged by the Filipino senator Francis Tolentino to consider non-defense allies such as Norway and the Netherlands.

This is suggested for maritime explorations, research and development continues amid the conflicts currently happening in the West Philippines Sea.

Sen. Francis Tolentino, the chairman of the Senate committee on maritime and admiralty zone, brought up this suggestion after the Chinese coast guard again water cannoned civilian vessels who was involved in resupplying missions on the BRP Sierray Madre in Ayungin Shoal.

In the eyes of Francis Tolentino the alliances with non-defense allies would be a possible step towards addressing the conflict between the Philippines and China over the WPS (West Philippines Sea).

Source: Phil Star Global