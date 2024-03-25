Swedish Embassy states concern about aggressions in South China Sea

The Embassy of Sweden in Manila published a statement on 24 March 2024 expressing concern about the ongoing aggressions in the South China Sea. They call for the disputes to be resolved peacefully and in accordance with the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS) and the international rule of law. The embassy also states that the repeated aggressions have caused heavy damage on Philippine vessels and are endangering lives.
The statement follows weeks of tension between the Philippines and China in the South China Sea, with both countries accusing each other of initiating aggressions.
Just yesterday on 24 March 2024, Beijing warned the Philippines against escalating the situation, after Manila had accused the Chinese coastguard of blocking a supply off disputed territory and damaging the boat with water cannons. According to the South China Morning Post, China vowed to never ‘sit idly by and ignore’ attempts by rivals to obtain territory and said the Philippines were entirely to blame.
Source: Embassy of Sweden in Manila