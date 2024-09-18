CS MEDICA A/S, a Danish MedTech specializing in pain management, autoimmune diseases, and stress-related disorders, has reached what the company would call a milestone with their Cannasen Pain Patch being approved as a general medical device in Malaysia.

“The approval of the Cannasen Pain Patch is another essential step in our Asian expansion strategy. It supports our goal to introduce innovative healthcare solutions across the region, starting with Malaysia,” says CEO of CS Medica, Lone Henriksen.

The Pain Patch is treatment for managing joint and muscle pain, which provides a cooling sensation and long-lasting pain relief. Ideal for alleviating muscle, neck, back, and shoulder pain, as well as treating sprains, sports injuries, and arthritis.

In addition to the product approval in Malaysia, CS MEDICA has achieved trademark registration for its Cannasen brand in Thailand.