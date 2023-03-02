Danish Parliament advises against TikTok

The Danish parliament has urged employees to delete TikTok on work phones as a cybersecurity measure. The parliament said on Feb. 28, that they advise against the app due to the risk of espionage.

The popular Chinese app, faces intensifying scrutiny from the western world over security and data privacy. The concerns are that TikTok could be used to promote pro-Chinese Communist party views or distribute user information.

Danish parliamentary Speaker Søren Gade said that an email was sent out Tuesday, to lawmakers and employees with a strong recommendation to delete the app if it has previously been installed.

It isn’t known how many Danish lawmakers have TikTok installed. In recent days, several politicians have publicly announced that they have deleted the app from their work phone for security reasons.

Latest, The European Parliament banned the use of TikTok on their employees’ phones as a cybersecurity measure. The Danish parliaments action is in line with several other western institutions politics on TikTok.

