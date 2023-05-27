Telia prohibits employees to use TikTok on company devices

The Swedish telecom firm Telia is forbidding its employees from using the China-based social media platform TikTok on company devices. This is according to a Telia press release out this week.

The new rules will go into effect at the end of May. It will affect its operations in Finland and six other countries in which the company operates. The ban will thereby be affecting a total of around 20,000 Telia employees across seven countries.

According to the press release, Telia based its decision on data security concerns related to the platform raised by authorities.

“Telia’s networks are a key part of the national infrastructure. This is why, based on careful evaluation, we ended up banning the use of the application on work devices,” Kalle Kaasalainen, quality and security management chief in Finland, said.

According to Kaasalainen, TikTok demands a broad range of data from its users. A situation that could threaten Telia’s corporate security.

However, the company stated that it is not preventing its workers from using TikTok on their personal devices and that the company plans to continue marketing Telia products and services on the platform.

“TikTok is a very popular application and of course we want to be where Finns spend their time,” Kaasalainen said.

Source: yle.fi