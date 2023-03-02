Ericsson, DNB and MRANTI extends cooperation

The Malaysian Research Accelerator for Technology and Innovation (MRANTI), state-owned 5G agency Digital Nasional Berhad (DNB) and Swedish Ericsson have announced an extension of their memorandum of understanding (MoU). The extension of the cooperation is to advance the commercialization of 5G-enabled solutions for companies in Malaysia.

The MoU was presented to the partners at the Mobile World Congress (MWC), taking place in Barcelona this week.

MRANTI is Malaysia’s central research commercialization agency that fast-tracks the development of technology innovations from ideas to impact. The company serves as a link between the two 5G experts.

In 2022, the agreement was signed with the initial goal of preparing MRANTI Park for 5G technology and raising awareness in the local community. Last year, MRANTI Park became 5G-ready, with download speeds at more than 600Mbps.

This year, MRANTI, DNB and Ericsson have agreed to extend their partnership with the goal of fast-tracking the integration of 5G technology into businesses.

Source: developingtelecoms.com