Business in Asia / China / Finland / Indonesia / Malaysia / Philippines / Vietnam

TikTok makes it easier for Scandinavians and Southeast Asians to earn money

- by Sofie Rønnelund - Leave a Comment

Earlier in 2023 the Chinese owned platform TikTok announced that users could now earn money without posting content on the app – instead they could get an income by creating filters and effects for others to use. At first this opportunity was only available to France, the US, Germany, Italy, Spain and UK users. But now it’s coming to users also in Finland, Indonesia, Malaysia, Vietnam and the Philippines too, just to mention a few.

TikTok allocated $6 million to this fund  into the so-called Effect Creator Rewards Fund which aims to support creators of augmented reality effects and viral filters, who can then showcase their talent on the app whilst earning an income.

But there are requirements for the job. One needs to have a minimum amount of followers and views, be at least 18 years old and have an account that abides by the guidelines of the app.

Source: Minute Mirror

Related posts:

Many Danish TikTok users are considering deleting the app Chinese influencer sells Norwegian cod liver oil on TikTok Cambodia PM threatens to ban Facebook “for a short period or forever” TikTok banTikTok: Will the Philippines follow Scandinavian suit?

About Sofie Rønnelund

Sofie Roennelund is a journalist working with ScandAsia at the headquarters in Bangkok.

View all posts by Sofie Rønnelund

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *