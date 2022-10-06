Danish PM calls early general election

Denmark’s prime minister, Mette Frederiksen on Wednesday, 5 October 2022, announced a general election to be on 1 November 2022 after her recent opinion polls with a parliamentary ally dropped.

Though, the election would be seven months earlier than planned, Euro News reported.

“We want a broad government with parties on both sides of the political center line,” said the prime minister in a speech.

Mette Frederiksen, 44, has led the Social Democratic minority government. She became Denmark’s youngest-ever prime minister since 2019.

